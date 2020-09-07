VILE: Father rapes, secretly records girls in disgusting acts

A TRIO of innocent children will be adults by the time their "vile" North Queensland father is let out of jail, but the scars of rape, forced sexual acts on each other and being secretly filmed will stay with them forever.

The "horrendous" sexual abuse the 45-year-old Ingham man committed against his two stepdaughters and biological daughter may have remained undiscovered if it were not for one of the victims confiding in a friend at school.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victims, was sentenced to 15 years' jail at Townsville District Court on 38 child sex charges, including maintaining a relationship with a minor.

The man started abusing the three girls while his former partner was at work in periods between 2005 and 2011, and when he had full custody of his daughter from 2012 to 2017.

The stepdaughters were six and four years old when the abuse began, and the man's biological daughter was five years old.

The court heard the man would rape the girls, force them to perform oral sex on each other and sexually abuse them over the course of their pre-pubescent lives. It continued until the children were 15, 11 and 11 years old, respectively.

He targeted his oldest stepdaughter and subjected her to regular sexual abuse for nine years. During these moments of violation, the man would record the girls and force them to pose in "provocative" ways for photographs.

He also secretly recorded them while they were showering and forced them to use sex toys.

This disturbing evidence, which constituted most of the charges, was found stored on 10 hard drives.

Judge Greg Lynham said the man had corrupted his eldest stepdaughter so severely she had become sexualised.

"It is clear she didn't want to be videoed or filmed but got to the point where she almost became compliant with sex demands on her," he said.

The man's behaviour was finally exposed when his daughter confided in a friend.

The ex-truck driver lashed out at his daughter, choking her and throwing toys at her, when he found out she'd exposed him. The man gave an "almost laughable" excuse to police about his offending, saying the girls instigated the sexual abuse and he couldn't remember some of the incidents. Despite his remarks, the court heard the man tried to hide the hard drives of child pornography before his arrest, which Judge Lynham described as "cunning".

A psychologist report read aloud at court on Friday stated the man did not understand the trauma he had caused the three girls.

His defence lawyer, Frank Andrews said the man was sexually abused by his father and a neighbour when he was a child. Mr Andrews said his client could not read or write and was bullied as a child.

Judge Lynham said it was "no easy task" to impose a sentence for these types of charges. "You had a responsibility to care and protect … instead you sexually offended against them as what can only be descried as in the most vile way," he said. The man remained emotionless as he was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

He will be required to serve 80 per cent of his jail term before he is eligible for parole.

Originally published as VILE: Father rapes, secretly records girls in disgusting acts