Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

‘Vile’ date behaviour called out on Bach

by Bella Fowler
30th Jul 2020 5:18 AM

 

Cassandra Mamone has been labelled "savage", "vile" and a "mean girl" as furious viewers go in to bat for fan favourite Niranga Amarasinghe.

The Adelaide jewellery designer, 34, reluctantly accepted a date with the Bachelorette alum Niranga, making it abundantly clear how little she wanted to be there.

Rocking up in a T-shirt and denim shorts, Cass was quick to comment to the camera that she was "only there for the free food" before putting Niranga down several times both to his face and in a vicious on-camera confessional.

JAMES WEIR RECAPS: Read all the recaps here

 

Cass has been called out for her “mean girl” behaviour. Picture: Channel 10
Cass has been called out for her “mean girl” behaviour. Picture: Channel 10

When it came time for the Paradise standard fire-throwing lesson segment of the date, Cass mocked Niranga, laughing while repeating they were "just friends".

Sitting down on the couch following the uncomfortable moment, Niranga - who had been exchanging friendship roses with Cass, giving her foot massages, and fetching her drinks whenever she asked - finally took her to task.

"I don't want to continue in Paradise and pretend to be something we're not … have affections for each other when we don't. So I think it would be wrong to continue giving friendship roses," Cass had said to Niranga.

"And I respect that … But, like … respect goes both ways. Like, you know, you're always wanting something," he responded carefully.

RELATED: Every woman in Australia wants this man

“Respect goes both ways,” Niranga said to Cass. Picture: Channel 10
“Respect goes both ways,” Niranga said to Cass. Picture: Channel 10


"Like, what am I wanting? I don't get it," Cass responded tersely.

"You sit there like a little princess … I give you foot rubs like you ask, you know … And the day before, you're like, 'Oh, where's my drink?' You know?," he said of Cass' confusing behaviour over the past few days.

Raising her voice, Cass said in response: "Move on, then. Move on to someone else. Like, I don't get it."

To the camera, she ripped into him further: "This bloke. Like, why are we here? Why are we here?

"You know, at this point all I really care about is that there's olives on this date. That's all," she said, grinning.

Cass’ nasty on-camera confessional caused a stir on social media. Picture: Channel 10
Cass’ nasty on-camera confessional caused a stir on social media. Picture: Channel 10


Over on Twitter, viewers were quick to call out her nasty behaviour - defending Niranga, whose witty one-liners and sweet persona have secured him a fan favourite during his second appearance on the franchise after Angie Kent's season.

Others commented that they felt "uncomfortable" by how Niranga was treated and portrayed in Paradise as one of the only two cast members of colour.

Cass - along with Ciarran Stott - has emerged a villain in the Bach world spin-off after flying under the radar in Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor.

Her treatment of Abbie Chatfield in the first two episodes did not go unnoticed, nor have her snide comments about fellow female contestants.

Tonight, she made several cruel comments about another fan favourite - Brittney Weldon - calling her "weird", "rude" and labelling her "no competition" when it came to pursuing new entrant Jackson.

Cass ultimately gave Jackson her rose, despite previously telling Brittney she wouldn't, and sending Niranga, Jamie and Gilly home.

Sunday night's episode promises to explosively air the fallout from the sneaky move.

Bachelor in Paradise continues Sunday night from 7.30 on Channel 10

 

Originally published as 'Vile' date behaviour called out on Bach

More Stories

Show More
bachelor in paradise reality television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Quarry owner's 'sincere attempt to avoid litigation'

        premium_icon Quarry owner's 'sincere attempt to avoid litigation'

        News LISMORE council rejected plans to allow the quarry to operate until 2045, but the owner hasn’t given up.

        Woman busted drink-driving three times in three days

        premium_icon Woman busted drink-driving three times in three days

        News Her licence was suspended, but that didn’t stop her

        What in damnation?! Residents speak out over Dunoon Dam

        premium_icon What in damnation?! Residents speak out over Dunoon Dam

        News "Proposed site will flood culturally significant sites, artefacts"

        Six sex crimes that shook our region

        premium_icon Six sex crimes that shook our region

        Crime ONE man, who repeatedly attacked his own daughter, will spend up to 48 years behind...