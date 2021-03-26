Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Politics

‘Vile abuse’: Albo demands MP’s sacking

by Finn McHugh
26th Mar 2021 11:18 AM

Anthony Albanese has demanded Scott Morrison sack a Liberal MP who has admitted to abusing constituents online.

Queensland Liberal MP Andrew Laming apologised to parliament on Thursday over revelations he had trolled female constituents online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the behaviour as "disgraceful" on Friday, and said he had hauled Mr Laming into his office to demand he publicly apologise.

"He's very clear about my expectations," he said.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese declared Mr Laming was not "fit to continue" as a federal MP.

He has demanded Mr Morrison show stronger action over the "vile abuse … that has gone on for year after year".

"Once again Scott Morrison has got out the feather against a Liberal MP," he told reporters on Friday.

"Quite frankly, the Prime Minister's response is totally inadequate, as it always is.

"He waits, and waits and waits and then says, 'That's a real concern, I'll look into it, and we'll get Andrew lemming to stand up and say he's sorry'."

More to come

Originally published as 'Vile abuse': Albo demands MP's sacking

More Stories

anthony albanese editors picks mp pm politics scott morrison trolling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developers finally reveal plans after servo demolition

        Premium Content Developers finally reveal plans after servo demolition

        News It’s a “key site” on the Plateau and after months of speculation, the owners have unveiled their plans.

        VIDEO: Just how bad is ‘desperate bit of road’?

        Premium Content VIDEO: Just how bad is ‘desperate bit of road’?

        News OPINION: I think calling this road desperate is being kind. It’s dreadful.

        ‘Could have simply asked’: GP appeals sex act conviction

        Premium Content ‘Could have simply asked’: GP appeals sex act conviction

        Crime His barrister argued there was implied consent due to the doctor-patient...

        Kyogle ‘paradise’ on the market for the first time ever

        Premium Content Kyogle ‘paradise’ on the market for the first time ever

        News Current owner’s great grandfather selected the land about 130 years ago, and it’s...