Vikings must weather Storm to 'snap out of slump'

ATTACKING THE PAINT: Vikings big man Hamish Denshire gets airborne to secure the two points during a semi-final clash between Grafton Vikings and Lismore Storm last year. Matthew Elkerton

BASKETBALL: The Grafton Vikings made a strong start to the Sunshine Basketball Conference competition this year but consecutive heavy defeats has them on the ropes.

After a two-week break, Grafton take on Lismore Storm in a second versus third showdown at the Grafton Sports Centre tonight.

Vikings coach Nathan Martin is looking forward to the game as they take confidence from a close battle with Lismore in round 3.

"We had a three-point loss to them earlier in the season but this is our chance to get back on track,” Martin said.

The fixture will be the first of three left to play and with finals right around the corner, Martin said a win tonight is as important as ever.

"We'll have Byron the week after this so we've really been putting effort in at training the last couple of weeks so that we can get out of this little slump we're in,” he said.

"We had a good talk after our last game about what we need to do to get out of the slump so we'll see how that goes.”

Grafton's last two games have been difficult to take, with the Vikings going down 98-55 in Byron Bay.

"That was pretty disappointing, we were down by four at half time and we were looking good, we were happy with the way we were playing but we just didn't turn up at half time and we were beaten by 43 points,” he said.

"To be fair, Byron came out and hit a lot of three pointers, they got four or five in a row but we've got to be better than that. We need to be aware of those players and shut that down earlier.

It was a similar story against Ballina Breakers on Grafton's last outing in the competition.

"It was basically the same thing against Ballina, we were down by five at half time and we came out slowly in the third and they hit some shots and got some fast break points and they just put it on us.”

Martin had been working on putting up more shots after a low scoring start with a scoring average of around 60 with teams like Byron posting 80 or 90 points a game.

"The first halves in the last two games we've certainly done that, we've moved the ball well and we've been able to get more shots up but we haven't been able to do it for four quarters, really,” he said.

"All that we're missing is a bit of consistency.”

GAME DAY: Grafton Vikings host Lismore Storm in a huge clash at the Grafton Sports Centre at 6pm today.