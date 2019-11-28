Viewers stunned by Sophie’s ARIAs outfit

Sophie Monk stunned ARIA viewers with her low-cut dress during tonight's ARIA telecast, with some at home questioning whether Nine had blurred the screen to protect her modesty.

Monk was on stage to present the ARIA for Best Country Album - a choice even she acknowledged was incongrous.

"The only country thing about me, I'd say, is the fact that I know the Nut Bush. You know it, sing it with me: "Nut bush city yeah... Is that country? OK, no-one's joining in," she said, to a stony reception.

Perhaps those in the room were distracted by her eye-catching dress:

Sophie on stage. Picture: AAP

Presenting Best Country Album. Picture: getty

Sophie Monk. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

Her appearance on-stage certainly had viewers talking:

Sophie was saying something but I was so concerned she’d have a wardrobe malfunction, I focused on that instead #ARIAs — Renee Baby. (@SoSaysRenee) November 27, 2019

Is there a live blur covering Sophie Monks visible nipple?! #ARIAs — Anthony Farrell (@AnthoBuzzTV) November 27, 2019

So only Sophie’s boobs decided to perform tonight, where’s Bardot for the hall of fame #ARIAs — mark (@voodoorock) November 27, 2019

Earlier, in true Sophie Monk-style, the beloved Aussie reality star gifted us a glimpse into her 2019 ARIAs prep - complete with boob tape and leaf blowers which she took with her to the event for the perfect photo finish.

Because it wouldn't be music's night of nights without a shoutout to your favourite leaf blower brand, right?

The star stunned in a daring navy blue Velani gown with a square-cut plunge and dangerously high thigh-split on its asymmetric hem, completing the look with a bold black box clutch with rope-like tassel detail, statement black ring and clear-strapped mules.

She completed the look with bold eye makeup. Picture: AAP Image.

But before strutting her stuff on the red carpet to the event, held at Sydney's Star, Sophie posted her look to Instagram with a series of photos, joking: "Should I take the leaf blowers down the @aria_official carpet??? Serious question!," tagging @makitaaustralia in the post.

When she arrived to the event, it became clear she was indeed serious:

Mini leafblowers = the ultimate red carpet accessory. Picture: AAP.

Earlier, another photo from the her Instagram gallery provided a cheeky behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into the end result.

Clutching her chest with her hair clipped on top of her head, the star explained that it was quite an "operation" taping her breasts in preparation for the plunging neckline of her dress.

Sophie Monk shared the risque snap to her 549,000 followers.

In another, she struck a pose to showcase her statement cat-eye and lined lips, plugging her line for Aussie beauty brand MCo Beauty.

“Who needs your lips done with my lip liner and gloss?,” Sophie included in the caption. Picture: Instagram.

The 2019 ARIA Awards are taking place later this afternoon at Sydney's Star, with Guy Sebastian on hosting duties and Tones And I tipped to sweep the prizes with her eight nominations.

But before the ceremony, airing 7:30pm tonight on Nine, of course comes the red carpet.

You can view our full coverage of the best, worst and weirdest ARIA red carpet looks here.