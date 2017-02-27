VIDEO: Waterspout signals start of wet week

As the weather starts to turn to rain, Travis Armstrong snapped this photo of a waterspout that appeared over Main Beach at Minnie Water on Sunday.

MINNIE Water residents witnessed a rare phenomenon when a waterspout formed off the coastline on Sunday.

The intense columnar vortex was associated with a storm front sweeping from the south at about 4.30pm.

Resident Travis Armstrong had just returned home from his shift as an emergency department nurse at Grafton Base Hospital, and had popped down to the Minnie Water General Store when he noticed the waterspout out to sea and recorded it on his phone.

Armstrong is captain of North Coast Football 2nd Division defending champions Yuraygir Bears and had scheduled the side's first training session of the season at Wooli Sports Ground on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, he had earlier cancelled the session due to the inclement weather, otherwise he would never have captured this rare sight.

"I was just down the shop after finishing work and looked across and that thing was moving across Main Beach south to north," Armstrong said.

"I've seen them before but you don't see them very often and that's probably the most up close. It was in front of a big rain cloud. We had a few storms pass through last night."

Also a keen surfer, Armstrong said he would not want to have been caught up in the middle of it.

"You would've known about it that's for sure," he said.

"When you are looking at it in real life, it's definitely displacing a lot of water from the ocean."