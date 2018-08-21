Menu
Rangeville Rollover caught on camera
DASHCAM FOOTAGE: Watch cattle truck topple at top of Range

Tara Miko
by
21st Aug 2018 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
THE moment a loaded B-double cattle truck toppled over at the top of the Toowoomba Range has been caught on dash cam.

Footage shows the truck travelling in the right-hand lane headed east on James St towards the turn into Cohoe St.

It passes a number of vehicles in the left-hand lane and approaches the turn, almost navigating the bend when it begins to topple.

The rear trailer is the first to over-balance with the tyres leaving the bitumen before it falls into the oncoming lanes of traffic.

The smaller trailer at the front of the configuration soon follows.

The traffic crash closed the busy road for more than six hours and triggered a hunt for loose cows, eight of which remain unaccounted for.

The truck driver did not require treatment at hospital.

Police investigations into the crash are continuing.

