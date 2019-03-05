VIDEO: The Tetra Matrix goes from Bangalow to New York

STUNNING CREATION: Local glass artist Asaf Zakay with his signature piece, the Tetra Matrix, in his studio in Bangalow.

Tetrahedron to be shipped off to New York: Local glass artist Asaf Zakay with his signature piece, the Tetra Matrix, in his studio in Bangalow.

LOCAL glass artist, Asaf Zakay, is preparing to ship his signature piece, the Tetra Matrix, all the way to New York from his studio and gallery in the Northern Rivers.

The piece is one of the largest ever created by Bangalow businessman Asaf Zakay.

This $25,000 commission has been made using 576 triangles of dichroic glass, the shape based on the geometric design called a tetra matrix or the 64 tetrahedron.

A dichroic glass is a very accurate color filter used to selectively pass light of a small range of colours while reflecting other colours.

Mr Zakay said once installed, the artwork would hang from the ceiling in the client's home.

"I've done many commissions in my past and in the largest ones I have used up to 372 triangles, but this light is the largest and most complex piece that I have made,” he said.

"It took around two and half weeks in the studio between myself and my studio assistant.

"In the process of creating lights I am so deeply focused that even when it is finished I need some time to realise that it is actually completed.”

Asaf said he loved working with clients around the world to design the perfect pendant light for their home or work space.

"I have been so blessed to create so many unique lights for clients around the world who wanted something different and made just for them”

The glass used in the Tetra Matrix has 17 layers of metal oxide which is why the colours in the sculpture change at all times and reflect the beautiful colours around them.

The best way to describe the shape is that it is 64 tetrahedron's joined together or 8 star tetrahedrons.

Asaf started creating geometric sculptures in 2005 and displayed them at local markets around the Byron Shire.

Local glass artist Asaf Zakay with his signature piece, the Tetra Matrix, in his studio in Bangalow. Marc Stapelberg

In 2006 he opened a small studio in Byron to show his work to those that were interested in his process.

Then in 2007 he moved into his own larger warehouse in the Byron Art and Industrial Estate and created a beautiful gallery.

"I feel very fortunate that my work has been recognised in lighting design magazines around the world including Mondo Arc.”

Four years ago the Gallery opened in Bangalow, where you can see his work being created and the work of other local artists such as Noel Hart, Avital Sheffer, Laila Bell, Byron Tik, Suvira McDonald and others.

Zakay has also made lights for Olivia Newton-John, Demi Moore, Jamie Dury, the Aura-Soma Centre in the UK, Highfield Temple in New Zealand, Byron Temple, Gymea Retreat and other retreats and properties around the world.

"I am truly excited to send this light to a beautiful home in New York and wish to take the opportunity to thank my gallery team in Bangalow and Brisbane.”

The gallery space is open in Bangalow seven days per week.