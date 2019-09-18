VIDEO: Students react to university's emergency lockdown

There has been a lockdown at Southern Cross University in Lismore, after a number of "threatening" phone calls were made.

There has been a lockdown at Southern Cross University in Lismore, after a number of "threatening" phone calls were made. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE swarmed the Lismore campus with officers brought in from Tactical Operations, the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit and police negotiators.

Students caught in the middle of the action recounted events once they were able to leave the site.

Student praises police action: Connor Gutteridge discusses police presence at Southern Cross University.

Student reacts to the police arriving at uni: Jesse Rosenberg at Southern Cross University discussing the police raid.

Students caught in uni lockdwn: Dylan Bradmore talks about the experience of being in the university lockdown.

Students discuss lockdown: Sosasini Sharma studies accounting at Southern Cross University.

Students react to lockdown: Alice Tate talks about seeing cops at the University.

NSW Police said the operation was launched after a threatening phone call was received by police from the Richmond Police District around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Local police attended the campus, where they were assisted by specialist units; including Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS), the Negotiation Unit, the Rescue & Bomb Disposal Unit, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

"Approximately 800 people were evacuated from the university after a lockdown was initiated," police said in a statement.

"Nearby schools also initiated lockdowns.

"There were no reports of shots fired and following an extensive search of the campus, no credible threat was detected."

An investigation is now under way into the source of the phone call.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.