VIDEO: Students react to university's emergency lockdown
POLICE swarmed the Lismore campus with officers brought in from Tactical Operations, the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit and police negotiators.
Students caught in the middle of the action recounted events once they were able to leave the site.
NSW Police said the operation was launched after a threatening phone call was received by police from the Richmond Police District around 1.30pm on Tuesday.
Local police attended the campus, where they were assisted by specialist units; including Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS), the Negotiation Unit, the Rescue & Bomb Disposal Unit, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.
"Approximately 800 people were evacuated from the university after a lockdown was initiated," police said in a statement.
"Nearby schools also initiated lockdowns.
"There were no reports of shots fired and following an extensive search of the campus, no credible threat was detected."
An investigation is now under way into the source of the phone call.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.