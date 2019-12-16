Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Sparks fly in wild police chase

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Dec 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE footage has revealed the terrifying moment a driver sped down the Pacific Motorway losing tyres, bringing up sparks and narrowly missing nearby vehicles.

The Polair vision has been released after the incident last night, which occurred between Coomera and Beenleigh.

At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police
At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police

The vision shows the driver speeding down the motorway, weaving in and out of traffic. The car eventually loses a tire and begins shooting up sparks over the road.

The grey Nissan Patrol was reported stolen from Coolangatta on December 10.

A 29-year-old Greenbank man has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with driving of a motor vehicle without a licence, disqualified by Court Order and evasion offence.

A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police
A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police

He was expected to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

car chase editors picks greenbank m1 polair police chase police footage stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Widow's plea to Forestry Corp after fire destroys farm

        premium_icon Widow's plea to Forestry Corp after fire destroys farm

        Business First she lost her husband to cancer and then her farm in a bushfire. Now she's battling to get Forestry Corporation to share the costs of fixing their fences.

        WATCH & ACT: Warnings increase for Northern Rivers fires

        WATCH & ACT: Warnings increase for Northern Rivers fires

        News Bangala Creek bushfire has been elevated to a Watch & Act

        Pubs, clubs, drunken violence targeted in police blitz

        premium_icon Pubs, clubs, drunken violence targeted in police blitz

        News MORE than 70 extra police officers were deployed over the weekend across Northern...

        11-year-old creates ‘mini worlds’ to support RFS

        11-year-old creates ‘mini worlds’ to support RFS

        News Local student's gorgeous creations are raising money for fireys