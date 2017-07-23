Sparkle Debarkle: Why nipples are banned at Splendour

REVELLERS lined up in droves at the Glitoris body art tent on Saturday as the 'Disco Boobs' glitter trend took off on day two of the 2017 Splendour in the Grass music festival in North Byron Parkland.

Glitoris founder Grace Richard said festival organisers moved to clarify their policy around nudity in response to the bold fashion statement, where glitter is painted onto bare chests.

"It's all about the nipple, it has to be covered up with tape or a lace or mesh top has to be worn over the top (of the design)," she said.

Glitoris tent at Splendour in the Grass, 2017.

Ms Richard will adhere to festival policy but said she did expect society standards to shift in the future.

"I think this is causing an interesting debate," she said.

"Men had their nipples liberated in the 1940s, before that they had to wear swimmers that covered up their nipples.

"Now we're going to see a push to free the nipple because women want to express themselves in a safe and fun way."

For Melbourne woman Samantha Olsen, 21, (featured in the video) the design, applied by professional make-up artist Dylan Kirkhope, was a "liberating" fashion statement.

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

Sydney woman Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the design was "empowering" because it allowed her to express control over her own body after a recent legal incident.

"The whole thing was that people were taking my body and using it in a way that they thought they had a right to, and no one has the right to do that other than themselves," Ms McGrouther said.

"If a woman shows her nipple it's wrong, because we've sexualised it, and that's weird.

"We've taken it away from her from just for being a human, and I don't think that's cool.

"It's a nipple, it's nothing to be scared of. To regulate it and hide it, it makes it shameful and taboo."

Glitoris glitter.

Glitoris make up and hair styling was formed four years ago in Tasmania by Ms Richards, Ali Gay and Victoria May, and travelled to 40 Festivals this year, including Mardis Gras and Laneway.

"Glitoris is not about beauty, it's about people having fun, and just being able to make themselves look as awesome as they feel," Ms Richards said.

A high profile transgender woman helped to name the business - which would have otherwise been named Sparkle Debarkle.

Splendour in the Grass were contacted for comment.