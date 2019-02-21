Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A snake has tried to eat a bird hanging from the roof of a Kingscliff home.
A snake has tried to eat a bird hanging from the roof of a Kingscliff home. Contributed
Offbeat

VIDEO: Snake goes to extraordinary lengths to eat its lunch

Aisling Brennan
by
21st Feb 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sight of a snake can bring chills to many but imagine if you spotted the slithery creature clinging to your antenna in the middle of trying to devour its lunch.

Kingscliff resident Cath Gall couldn't believe her eyes when she took a video, posted to the Kingscliff Happenings Facebook Group, of a python trying to digest a large bird -believed to be a Currawong - on her roof.

The large snake can be seen hanging off the television antenna of Ms Galls' house clutching the bird in its mouth.

The footage shows the reptile's struggle to get firm hold of its lunch, as the snake extends itself to try to swallow the bird.

kingscliff northern rivers environment northern rivers quirky snake
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cyclone Oma eerily similar to 1954 disaster

    premium_icon Cyclone Oma eerily similar to 1954 disaster

    Weather WHY Oma is drawing comparisons to the 1954 flood.

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:01 PM
    Truck crash closes highway lanes

    premium_icon Truck crash closes highway lanes

    News Northbound lanes are closed as the b-double is salvaged

    CYCLONE WATCH: Oma to 'produce direct impacts'

    CYCLONE WATCH: Oma to 'produce direct impacts'

    Weather The Watch Zone is from Bundaberg to Ballina

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:26 PM
    Evacuation alarm shouldn't concern Lismore residents

    Evacuation alarm shouldn't concern Lismore residents

    News Sirens could be heard throughout the Lismore CBD and beyond

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:17 PM