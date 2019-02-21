VIDEO: Snake goes to extraordinary lengths to eat its lunch

A snake has tried to eat a bird hanging from the roof of a Kingscliff home.

THE sight of a snake can bring chills to many but imagine if you spotted the slithery creature clinging to your antenna in the middle of trying to devour its lunch.

Kingscliff resident Cath Gall couldn't believe her eyes when she took a video, posted to the Kingscliff Happenings Facebook Group, of a python trying to digest a large bird -believed to be a Currawong - on her roof.

The large snake can be seen hanging off the television antenna of Ms Galls' house clutching the bird in its mouth.

The footage shows the reptile's struggle to get firm hold of its lunch, as the snake extends itself to try to swallow the bird.