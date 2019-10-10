Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews had a close call when a fire-affected tree fall down behind them
Fire crews had a close call when a fire-affected tree fall down behind them NSW RFS
News

VIDEO: Why you should stay away from a bushfire

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Oct 2019 11:50 AM

ONCE a fire has passed, the work of our fire fighters is only half complete. This morning fire crews were out clearing fire-affected trees near roads when the expected unexpectedly happened. 

As one crew were busy cutting down a tree beside the road, another tree behind them gave way and came down.

One crew member was able to capture the moment on their phone:

The video, which has already been viewed over one thousand times on social media, has provided an important reminder for disaster tourists to steer clear of fire-affected areas. 

"It is strongly recommended that the public steer clear of the area while firefighting operations are in progress," a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson said.

"The main issue is the high chance of trees falling on them. There are also aircraft operations where an aircraft can dump up to three tonnes of water at a time."

More Stories

bushfire dangerous disaster tourism fallen tree
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged village

    premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged village

    News THE devastated residents of Rappville are taking stock after a fire, believed to have been deliberately lit, tore through the region.

    'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Fires burn our rainforests

    premium_icon 'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Fires burn our rainforests

    Environment "We don't have enough records to say how rainforests recover"

    Teenager fights for life after horror crash

    premium_icon Teenager fights for life after horror crash

    Breaking 16-year-old boy suffered critical head injuries

    Group to discuss proposed increase in water extraction

    premium_icon Group to discuss proposed increase in water extraction

    Environment The group has concerns about 100ML extraction proposal