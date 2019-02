Alison Paterson Full Profile Login to follow

THE fire at Tabulam has flared up, with another Emergency Alert issued.

Richmond Police District's Susie Johnston said the Bruxner Highway has been closed between Tabulam and Tenterfield until further notice.

Motorists are advised to use utilise alternative routes: either The New England and Gwydir highways or the New England Highway and Waterfall Way.

Smoke in the area may impact visibility.