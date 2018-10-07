Menu
Vegetation fire in Rosewood.
Environment

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Devastating impact of bushfire from the air

Emma Clarke
by
7th Oct 2018 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:25 PM

THE devastating impact a fast moving bushfire had on 50 hectares of farmland near Rosewood this month is the latest in a busy season for firefighters.

Drone footage shows flames tearing through paddocks on Laidley-Rosewood Rd on Thursday morning, close to homes and farm equipment.

READ MORE: Farm machinery spark ignites 50 hectare blaze

Close to 30 rural and urban crews from Ipswich and surrounds were helped with a water bombing chopper and observation aircraft in battling the fire.

The cause of the fire was accidental, however fire fighters have urged residents to be mindful continued dry conditions were threatening any efforts to prevent bush fires.

Photos
View Gallery

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Area Director Kaye Healing said dry conditions meant even the smallest fire had the potential to spread quickly.

"Machinery such as tractors, slashers, welders and grinders can start grass fires, so anyone undertaking work around their property needs to do so with extreme caution," Ms Healing said.

Ms Healing urged the community to report fires immediately to Triple Zero (000).

"The sooner we can respond, the sooner we can have the fire under control," she said. "It's also vital people have a Bushfire Survival Plan, outlining what actions they will take to protect their family and property if a fire threatens."

The fire is the most recent in a series of similar incidents across Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer and Somerset areas since the start of the bushfire season last month.

