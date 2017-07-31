26°
VIDEO: 'Orange fireball' meteorite shocks residents

Alina Rylko
| 31st Jul 2017 2:07 PM
'Strange sight': A meteor flashes across the skies over Tweed Heads.
'Strange sight': A meteor flashes across the skies over Tweed Heads. David Sunter

A TWEED resident was left bedazzled as he watched a meteorite flash across the sky last week.

David Sunter was working on a rooftop at Serene Retirement Living, Tweed Heads, on Wednesday when he saw a bright meteor burn through the sky just after sunrise at about 6am.

Mr Sunter filmed the passage of the fiery tail as it cut through an empty sky beyond Point Danger.

"I looked out above the awning and I seen this strange light in the sky and I thought it was a flare,” Mr Sunter said.

"It looked like an orange fireball going across the sky, heading south for about 15 minutes.

"Then it completely dispersed and vanished. I've never seen anything like it.

METEOR: In the sky at Tweed Heads.
METEOR: In the sky at Tweed Heads. David Sunter

"I filmed the whole thing over Point Danger, and have since sent these images to NASA space centre for screening.”

While NASA hasn't responded, it's established that the southern Delta Aquarids meteor shower is on from mid July to mid August each year.

The shower is caused by the Earth's passage through the tail of Marsden and Kracht comets.

Particles of dust hit the Earth's atmosphere and burn up.

Dawn is your best bet to catch a glimpse of a meteor shower, on until August 23.

David Sunter and his partner Sara Cook.
David Sunter and his partner Sara Cook. Facebook
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  meteor nasa southern delta aquarids meteor shower tweed heads

