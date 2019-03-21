WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

Political reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with the Clarence candidates in their final interview before the election. Watch below or listen to the podcast version HERE.

PLEASE NOTE: Thom Kotis of the Sustainable Australia Party was unavailable during the broadcasting schedule. As such there is no interview available. Mr Kotis has provided some information that will appear in print and online.

Trent Gilbert, Labor

Clarence candidate: Trent Gilbert: Daily Examiner reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with Member for Clarence candidate Trent Gilbert to discuss various issues concerning the electorate.

Steve Cansdell, Shooters, Fishers & Farmers Party

Clarence candidate: Steve Cansdell: Daily Examiner reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with Member for Clarence candidate Steve Cansdell to discuss various issues concerning the electorate.

Dr Greg Clancy, The Greens

Clarence candidate: Greg Clancy: Daily Examiner reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with Member for Clarence candidate Greg Clancy to discuss various issues concerning the electorate.

Debrah Novak, Independent

Clarence candidate: Debrah Novak: Daily Examiner reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with Member for Clarence candidate Debrah Novak to discuss various issues concerning the electorate.

Chris Gulaptis, Nationals

Clarence candidate: Chris Gulaptis: Daily Examiner reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with current Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis to discuss various issues concerning the electorate.