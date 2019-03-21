Menu
Politics

WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Mar 2019 12:00 PM
Political reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with the Clarence candidates in their final interview before the election. Watch below or listen to the podcast version HERE.

PLEASE NOTE: Thom Kotis of the Sustainable Australia Party was unavailable during the broadcasting schedule. As such there is no interview available. Mr Kotis has provided some information that will appear in print and online.

 

Trent Gilbert, Labor

 

Steve Cansdell, Shooters, Fishers & Farmers Party

 

Dr Greg Clancy, The Greens

 

Debrah Novak, Independent

 

Chris Gulaptis, Nationals

 

Who will you vote for in the seat of Clarence at the 2019 NSW Election?

clarence election nswelection2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

