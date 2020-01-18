Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: Man rows boat down flooded Coast street

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Jan 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

GOLD Coast streets have turned to rivers overnight, with one resident swapping a car for a tinny and a set of oars.

Ricky Kroesen has uploaded a video to Twitter of a resident rowing along a street in Southport following eight hours of rain overnight.

In the neighbouring yard, water has almost reached the back of a ute's tray.

A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen

Picket fences are half submerged while Keebra Park is also flooded in the suburb.

The Gold Coast Seaway - a neighbouring area to Southport - recorded 255mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

Meanwhile Loders Creek Dam received a whopping 330mm in the same time period.

The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen

More Stories

Show More
boat boating caught on camera editors picks flooded

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fish kills a result of bushfires

        premium_icon Fish kills a result of bushfires

        News BASS, mullet, catfish and endangered eastern freshwater cod were reported to have died in fire-ravaged areas.

        200 extra car parks set to open at Ballina airport

        premium_icon 200 extra car parks set to open at Ballina airport

        News AN UPGRADE to parking at the Ballina airport will see even more spaces become...

        Popular lake closed to swimming after toxic algae outbreak

        Popular lake closed to swimming after toxic algae outbreak

        News A BLUE-green algal bloom at the height of summer has once again led to the closure...

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued by BOM

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued by BOM

        Weather A line of storms is generating heavy rainfall