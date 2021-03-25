VIDEO: Just how bad is ‘desperate bit of road’?

The terrible state of Pinchin Rd at The Channon.

It has been described as a “desperate bit of road”. But I think that’s being kind.

The Northern Star ran a story this week on the terrible state of Pinchin Rd at The Channon, a road in such a bad state, even Lismore council’s garbage truck drivers refuse to drive on it.

Resident Janos Ertz shared his frustration with having to traverse the road daily and now, having to deal with disposing of his own rubbish.

But how bad is it?

I thought I’d go take a look.

When I said I was going for a drive to check it out, another regular commuter of the road asked me what kind of car I had, saying if I had a regular car, to “forget it”.

But what if you don’t have the choice to forget it?

What if it is the only road to your home?

Pinchin Rd connects Goolmangar and The Channon and is about 15km long.

It is a mixture of bitumen and dirt, and if you come from the Goolmangar end, you might spend the first five minutes of the drive wondering what all the fuss was about.

Yes, there are potholes and grass is growing in the middle of it in sections, but by Northern Rivers’ standards, it’s OK.

Then you hit the dirt section and you begin to wonder just how desperate you are to continue.

The “really bad section” is really bad, and I was thankful of being in a 4WD.

Deep ruts gouge the road, and they can’t be avoided.

And where the ruts stop, there are deep potholes to contend with.

A kind resident has put up signs warning of the trouble ahead, but there are no council warning signs.

It is not a section of road where you could travel more than 15km/h, unless you have a serious disrespect for your car.

You crawl through the ruts and holes like an obstacle course, and hope nobody is coming the other way.

It’s while in the middle of the “bad section” I remember the school bus is forced to traverse this road, and it’s due soon. It’s not a mini bus, it’s your average sized, run-of-the-mill bus.

It must be a nightmare.

The council says wet weather has damaged many roads around the region and it will fix them as soon as possible.

But Mr Ertz said the road was in shocking condition well before the heavy rain came.

In the meantime, residents are forced to put up with it, forced to hitch a trailer to their cars and take their own rubbish to the tip.

I challenge any councillor who thinks that’s OK, to jump in their cars and go for a drive to see what residents have to contend with.

Because it really isn’t OK.

Pinchin Rd may be bad, but how does your road compare?

Has the rain made your desperate bit of road even more desperate?

Let us know by emailing The Northern Star at northernstar@news.com.au.