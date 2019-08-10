Menu
Inside the Whiteman Creek bushfire
WATCH: Inside the Whiteman Creek bushfire

Bill North
by
10th Aug 2019 9:13 PM
HIGH winds and low humidity hampered efforts to contain an out of control bushfire threatening properties west of Grafton today.

Wind gusts were recorded up to 60km/h as NSW Rural Fire Service crews fought to protect multiple homes in the area and struggled to sustain containment lines.

Scott Campbell was the Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service's divisional commander on the ground at Whiteman Creek.

The volunteer firefighter was battling blazes for a fifth day in a row after first being called to a fire at Kangaroo Creek south of Grafton in an unusually early start to the bushfire season on August 6.

"With the strong winds that have hit this afternoon again, it's pushed fire towards Whiteman Creek," Mr Campbell said.

"We've been able to get a dozer line pushed in on the southern end of the fire, which we're hoping to contain. We've got crews working there at the moment.

"We did have aircraft to help consolidate some of these lines, but they've been called south."

Photos
View Gallery

Two waterbombing aircraft were diverted to a fire about 40km away at Kremnos south of Grafton, where Watch and Act alert levels were raised as conditions deteriorated during the afternoon.

"We're at that witching hour when the wind picks up speed, and it's coming directly from the west which is the worst case for spot fires," Campbell told The Daily Examiner as the Kremnos fire alert was raised.

