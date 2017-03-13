VIDEO: How Chris Hemsworth turns himself into Thor

ARGUABLY the Nortehrn Rivers most popular celebrity resident, actor Chris Hemsworth has shared a video via Instagram that shows him keeping fit and healthy.
That is: Chris Hemsworth, shirtless, flexing his muscles.
Are you still reading? Yes? Good.
The post, uploaded more than 24 hours ago, has already gathered more than two million views and alsmot 20 thousand likes.
The actor posted the video on his own Instagram account to promote trainer and fitness guru Luke Zocchi, who features in the video besides the actor.
The fitness trainer's website also features Hemsworth in a number of shots and his Facebook page explains Zocchi has been training Hemsworth for years.
With more than nine million Instagram followers, an endorsement by Chris Hemsworth is a powerful tool to promote a business or a cause.
Another one of Hemsworth recent posts features a vaquita.
The vaquita is a rare species of porpoise endemic to the northern part of the Gulf of California.
Since the baiji is believed to have gone extinct in 2006, the vaquita has taken on the unfortunate title of the most endangered cetacean in the world.
For more information on how to #savethevaquita visit VaquitaCPR.org.
- Hemsworth's upcoming film, Thor: Ragnarok, where he shares the screen with fellow Australian actor Cathe Blanchet, is out in cinemas on October 26.