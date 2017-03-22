VIDEO: Homicide detectives still on the hunt for Thompson

Samuel Thompson was a former ice hockey player, playing for the Brisbane Buccaneers and representing Qld at state level.

MISSING and feared murdered, over 40 detectives are still searching for 22-year-old Queenslander Samuel Thomson, whose Holden Mustang was found at Wooyung early March.

The last trace of the Albion childcare centre worker places his distinct 2016 Ford Mustang with number plates SAMMO in Northern NSW.

Samuel Thompson's 2016 Ford Mustang, with Queensland registration SAMMO, was spotted in Bald Hills and northern New South Wales before being located on Tweed Coast Road.

The young man and former State level hockey player was last seen leaving his northern city suburbs apartment in the car, about 9am Tuesday, March 7.

About 10am, his bright orange Mustang was captured on a motorcyclist's dash cam travelling northbound on Sandgate Rd past Nundah.

Samuel Thompson leaves his Brisbane apartment. Contributed

About 1pm, his Mustang was at a carpark at the Deep Water Bend Reserve at Bald Hills, Qld, where it remained until around midnight.

About 8.30pm the next day on Wednesday, March 8, his car was seen 166km south at Wooyung in Northern NSW.

The car was found abandoned and with its windows down at the same spot on Tweed Coast Rd, the following morning on March 9.

A map tracing Qld sightings and the discovery of missing man Samuel Thompson's Holden Mustang at Wooyung, Northern NSW. Contributed

Qld Police including homicide detectives, the SES and Water Police, conducted a ground search of the reserve, however nothing was found.

Police have not searched Wooyung bushland.

Police have re-issued the last moments captured of Mr Thomspon, using CCTV, where he can be seen leaving his unit, hopeful anyone who has seen him will report it to Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000).

Missing man mustang: Missing man mustang

Their priority is piecing together his movements, and those of his car, in the lead-up to its discovery.

Mr Thompson was the victim of an unsolved robbery in Brisbane last September, in which the Mustang was stolen. Police are investigating whether his disappearance is linked.

Samuel Thompson was robbed of luxury items last September. Contributed

Qld Police Detective Inspector Tim Trezie told media at a press conference earlier this month, the circumstances of Mr Thompson's disappearance were "quite concerning in that he's just vanished off the face of the earth."

"He certainly wasn't in any trouble that we're aware of. As to his connections with unsavoury types, we're still looking into that.

"Sam's disappearance is totally out of character and we now suspect foul play is involved. It's of grave distress to the family."

Samuel Thompson pictured with his family second from the right. His family hold grave concerns for the missing 22-year-old. Contributed

He has not used social media or accessed his bank accounts.

He is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, bald with a black beard, a slim build and brown eyes. He is also known to always be wearing a cap.