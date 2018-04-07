Video highlights new business opportunities

A still from the new promotional video by Richmond Valley Council.

WHAT better way to promote home grown business than with a home grown video?

A NEW two-minute video specifically tailored to encourage businesses and facilitate their engagement with Richmond Valley Council was launched this week via a 30-second ad on Prime7.

The ad started on Wednesday, April 4 and will run for the duration of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The video will be distributed to local news outlets, and promoted on social media.

It will also be used in promotional kits along with council's revised Guide to Economic Development in the Richmond Valley.

Filmed and produced by local photographer Jimmy Malecki, the video features shots in and around Casino, Woodburn, Evans Head and the Bungawalbin, as well as the NCMC, Wilkinson Business Solutions, Bridgestone Casino, Evans Head Fishing Charters, Jambama Arts Centre, dirtgirlworld, Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park, Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil Pty Ltd, Broadwater Sugar Mill, and the NRLX.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said the overarching aims of the economic development guide and video were to focus on the competitiveness, productivity advantages and growth opportunities of doing business in the Richmond Valley.

Mr Macdonald said the guide and video were great tools for businesses looking to relocate to discover the Richmond Valley.

"We have the platform to support significant growth in our local economy, which in turn will contribute to growth in the Northern Rivers regional economy,” he said.

"Richmond Valley Council has a proactive philosophy to develop, promote and support all business, industry and agriculture sectors with a view to providing local employment opportunities.

"Council's goal is to make this region an affordable reality for business.”

Mr Macdonald said to be a sustainable region, the Valley's employment base also needed to diversify, which involved the strengthening of key industries as well as encourage growth in other sectors.

He said council had an important role to play in creating the right conditions for investment, employment and growth.

"We want to make sure the Richmond Valley is well positioned for the future, socially, environmentally and economically, with all the right ingredients to be NSW's primary regional industry hub,” Mr Macdonald.

New businesses

Mr Macdonald said recent announcements that two companies were looking at Casino to establish world-class facilities had boosted morale across the Richmond Valley.

The first involves a proposal put forward by Solaris Nutraceuticals (previously PUF Ventures Australia) to construct a 10ha greenhouse operation for the cultivation, production and manufacture of medical cannabis and associated products.

Touted as the "largest medical cannabis facility in the southern hemisphere”, at full scale it will have the capacity to support annual production of more than 200,000 kilograms of high-quality cannabis, which equates to an associated annual revenue generation potential of between $800 million and $1.1 billion, based on current pricing metrics in the Australian cannabis marketplace. It is expected to create around 300 direct new jobs, and 100 indirect jobs.

The second features plans to build a biohub adjacent to the Casino sewage treatment plant. The project will see the biohub facility transform organic waste and waste water into energy, clean water and other bio-products. Brisbane-based Utilitas Group, a biohub developer, is currently securing finance of $4.3 million to secure the site and develop the facility.

Chosen by deputy premier

Mr Macdonald said having NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro choose Casino for the launch of the NSW Government's Regional NSW Investment Prospectus was a coup for the Richmond Valley to host the event, but it was no accident.

He said Council's and the community's can-do attitude was being noticed in high places.

"Richmond Valley Council is proving every day that we have a strong commitment to creating jobs and economic prosperity for our community,” Mr Macdonald said.

"We are inviting all businesses to come and talk to us about how we can help them do business in the Richmond Valley.”

A copy of the Guide to Economic Development in the Richmond Valley can be viewed or downloaded from the Economic Development page at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov