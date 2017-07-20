20°
VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Javier Encalada
| 20th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

WOMEN at Splendour in the Grass should completely feel safe at the festival to ensure they have the best possible experience and, if witness or experience any harassment, mistreatment or danger, contact security of NSW Police immediately, according to organisers.

Co-Producer Paul Piticco said the festival has adhered to Your Choice, a global project to ensure people's safety is paramount at live music events.

Your Choice is a music industry supported campaign to address the growing cultural issues around behaviour and lack of personal accountability within Australian venues and event spaces.

The initiative is focused on the fact that everyone has the right to a good time, without the actions of the minority coming at personal and/or public expense.

Your Choice also highlights that both organisers and patrons share responsibility in creating the safest and most enjoyable experience.

Paul Piticco said Your Choice is about appropriate behaviour in live music, sports events or other mass gatherings.

The festival's co-producer said organisers are happy with the way crowds behave at Splendour.

"We are really happy with our audience," he said.

"We think that they are mostly sensible, responsible people that want the same that we want: for them to have a great weekend, get home safe and have a great time sharing with their friends."

Splendour in the Grass will be the first test for Your Choice: running for three days and with 32 and a half thousand people attending, the event will involve more than 160 police from today (Thursday) in teams that include mounted police and riot squad.

NSW Police Commander at Splendour, Gary Cowan said officers will be around to help punters in need.

"Our High Visibility police will be around, among the crowd at all times," he said.

"There is a lot of young girls that come here and we will keep an eye on them.

"If you are here in a group, look after each other.

"We haven't had serious incidents over the years here, and we want to keep it that way and it's something we are very mindful of."

For details on the Your Choice campaign visit your-choice.net.au.

Splendour in numbers

  • 32,500 punters
  • 19,500 campers
  • More than 100 acts
  • Four main stages
  • 72 food stalls
  • 59 market stalls
  • 242 showers
  • 750 lanterns
  • 762 toilets
  • 18 bars
  • 137 site sheds
  • 66 golf buggies
  • 4024 pallet walk boards
  • 500 radios
  • more than 1000 artist catering meals
  • more than 360,000 meals eaten by punters
  • 18.9km of temporary fencing
  • 12.3km existing power cables
  • 9.6km temporary power cables
  • 1000 balls of wool
  • 50kg of glitter
  • 150 tap and go paywave terminals
  • 100 wireless network links
  • 80 wifi access points
  • 3km of ethernet data cable
  • 5000 network users
  • 8sq km of recycled advertising banners in Tepeelove
Topics:  byron bay northern rivers music festival safety splendour2017 whatson your choice

