Sturt footballer Blake Kennedy, 22, in the Royal Adelaide Hospital after damaging his kidney and lung playing against North Adelaide. He is pictured with his mum Michele and sister Amy, who live in Queensland.
News

Video footage emerges of 'freak' injury to Coast AFL star

Matty Holdsworth
by
18th Jul 2018 1:20 PM | Updated: 4:13 PM
ONE of the Sunshine Coast's most promising AFL stars is unsure whether he'll be able to play again after a "freak" injury put him in hospital. .

Blake Kennedy was playing SANFL when he accidentally copped a knee to his kidney. It was a completely legal hit.

Thinking it was merely a shot to the ribs he played on until three-quarter time.

The Maroochydore Roos junior ended up peeing blood and was rushed to hospital. Part of his kidney had died and his lung had collapsed.

 

After 10 days in hospital, the 22-year-old has been discharged and could be flown home to Brisbane this weekend.

Blake's older sister Amy rushed from the Coast to be with him.

She believes his Sturt Football Club trainer Nick Swingler essentially saved his life in refusing to let him go back on.

"He ended up peeing a litre of blood, which turned the situation into an urgent and severe one," the schoolteacher said.

"They rushed him to hospital then. We are just so grateful it unfolded the way it did.

"We aren't thinking how bad it could have been."

Straight out of high school, instead of plying his trade in VFL teams, he chose to be with his grandmother in Adelaide and family will bring him home.

"He actually turned down clubs to live with our grandmother in Adelaide. She wasn't ready to go in a home," she said.

"Her health was first and foremost, he then jumped at the chance to play AFL.

"We do have a special relationship, even though we are eight years apart.

"Last year we saw him play in the grand final at Adelaide Oval in front of 30,000 people. It blew us away."

 

Sturt footballer Blake Kennedy, 22, in the Royal Adelaide Hospital after damaging his kidney and lung playing against North Adelaide. He is pictured with his mum Michele and sister Amy, who live in Queensland.
Amy said she wasn't sure whether he had fully grasped the severity of his injury.

"To be honest I know he will never give up but right now I'm not sure whether he has digested it," she said.

"His head isn't quite around it and he hasn't weighed up all his options.

"But he is such a strong person, even while he was medicated in hospital it didn't stop him watching the game on TV.

"I've no doubt this will stop him."

afl blake kennedy injury maroochydore roos sanfl sunshine coast sunshine coast afl
The Sunshine Coast Daily

