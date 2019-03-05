VIDEO: Family business unable to start logging

LOCKED ON: The Channon resident, botanist and activist Nan Nicholson (right) with other protestors at the Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie on Monday.

LOCKED ON: The Channon resident, botanist and activist Nan Nicholson (right) with other protestors at the Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie on Monday. Jimmy Malecki

THE Forestry Corporation of NSW has confirmed logging at the Gibberagee site near Whiporie has been stopped due to a number of protesters being locked on to machinery since Monday, affecting a family business operating the site.

The protesters want the Corporation, the EPA and the NSW Government to ensure koalas are pre-surveyed before logging to ensure no koalas are affected by the activity.

A spokeswomen for corporation confirmed the forest is closed to the public as it is an active worksite.

"Due to concerns for safety, the local contractor, who is a small family business, is not currently working on site as people are on and around his heavy machinery," she said.

"Timber from this operation is due to be delivered to local timber mills.

"Our staff attended the site this morning for a short time and Forestry Corporation continues to monitor the situation."

KOALAS: Protestors at the Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie are demanding action to protect wildlife. Jimmy Malecki

The Corporation also said the Gibberagee operation was being undertaken in accordance with the rules for forestry in NSW.

"Concerns raised with the EPA as the regulator are being investigated and Forestry Corporation is cooperating with the EPA as they look to ensure the rules are being complied with," the spokeswoman said.

"Gibberagee is a re-growth forest with a long history of timber harvesting.

"During the operation, our staff work to identify and protect koala feed trees and the habitat of other species. After harvesting, this area of the forest will be re-grown again."

At the logging site, botanist and activist Nanette Nicholson, was getting ready to leave the area and allow other protesters to take on the action.

The resident of The Channon, who was an integral part of the Terania Creek action in the late 1970s, said the lock-on action at Whiporie was successful.

"We don't actually like locking on, who does? But we are just incensed that the koala checking is not being done as required by law," she said.

"Nobody believes one particular action win any battles, we are not innocents, but we are trying to bring attention to the continuing illegal logging."