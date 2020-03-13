Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Stevenson arrives at Lismore Court for sentencing.
Andrew Stevenson arrives at Lismore Court for sentencing.
News

VIDEO: Fake firey’s fate to be determined today

Aisling Brennan
13th Mar 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of impersonating the Rural Fire Service is set to be sentenced today.

Andrew Geoffrey Stevenson, 36, of Koonorigan, recently pleaded guilty to numerous dishonesty charges against him.

Stevenson has pleaded guilty to impersonating an organisation officer to exercise a function, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, not obtaining a NSW licence after three months, wilfully swearing falsely in an affidavit and two counts of publishing false or misleading material to obtain an advantage.

One of the fraudulent incidents involved Stevenson lied his way onto a fire ground and dishonestly requested "urgent" help from an insurance company.

He remains on bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court for sentencing today.

More to come.

lismore local court northern rivers crime nsw bushfire nsw rfs
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spy-like technology ‘life changing’ for Lismore man

        premium_icon Spy-like technology ‘life changing’ for Lismore man

        News THE tiny, unassuming device is like something you could expect in a spy movie.

        Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

        premium_icon Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

        Crime He threatened police with broken glass and a door frame

        Jobs on offer at Casino meatworks after ‘little slowdown’

        premium_icon Jobs on offer at Casino meatworks after ‘little slowdown’

        News AFTER a period of four-day weeks for some workers, it’s time to get back to...

        Man ordered to stay 10km from Kyogle after alleged stabbing

        premium_icon Man ordered to stay 10km from Kyogle after alleged stabbing

        News 59-year-old is accused of stabbing another man at Kyogle showground