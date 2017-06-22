21°
VIDEO: Exhibition tells the history of LGTBIQ community

Javier Encalada
| 22nd Jun 2017 4:25 PM
Maude Boat steps out at the Tropical Fruits Street Parade 29/12/12.
Maude Boat steps out at the Tropical Fruits Street Parade 29/12/12. Brad Mustow

LISMORE Has a Diverse Part is the name of an exhibition showcasing the history of the local LGBTIQ community.

Exhibition curator and volunteer LGBTIQ community historian Ian Gray said the display, currently open at the Southern Cross University Lismore Library building, is open to the wider community.

"We have always been here in regional and rural Australia and we are still here and getting stronger,” he said.

"This exhibition is a celebration of our vibrant history”.

Queer SCU Society president Shae Brown said the organisation is supporting the exhibition as a way to promote diversity.

"QSCU was set up to promote inclusivity, respect and awareness of gender diversity in the Lismore Campus at Southern Cross University, and this exhibition offers a great chance to promote those goals by telling the stories of our sexuality and gender diverse community,” Ms Brown said.

Ms Brown encouraged the community to get down to the exhibition, which runs until Friday, June 30.

The local Queer History Project, run by Ian Gray, has been uncovering the local LGTBIQ history particularly by hearing from those who were here in the Northern Rivers from the sixties onwards.

The exhibition offers photographic and written presentations outlining the history of the LGBTIQ community in the Northern Rivers, including "the acrimonious battle in the mid-1980s between local activists and a major regional newspaper the Northern Star,” as the exhibition explains.

It also showcases the changes in current representation of the LGTBIQ community in local media.

For details visit the QSCU Facebook page.

