VIDEO: Exclusive fly-over of newest Pacific Highway section

IN A major milestone of the Pacific Highway upgrade, the 36km stretch of new dual carriageway between Glenugie and Tyndale was opened to the public today.

Highway traffic was officially switched over to the new section of road around 3.30pm this afternoon.

The Glenugie to Tyndale section is the longest opened of the $5 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade opened to date and now sees Grafton and Ulmarra bypassed, saving drivers on average around 12 minutes.

The 36km section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is now complete and open to traffic. Contributed

The bypassed section of the existing Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Tyndale has been renamed Big River Way, with traffic volumes set to be reduced significantly now this section of the new motorway is about to open.



The upgrade has been built with native wildlife in mind, with 101 fauna passages in this area to help animals cross over or under the road safely.

Electronic message signs will provide way-finding information and motorists should be aware of traffic management and reduced speed limits while work continues to build the upgrade.



Anyone travelling in the area is encouraged to access Live Traffic and plan ahead to avoid any potential delays.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.945 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina project as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.