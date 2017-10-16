VIDEO: Excavator used to rescue roo from sticky situation

A kangaroo was rescued from the mud over the weekend.

RICHMOND Valley Council dug up something unusual over the weekend.

A young kangaroo got caught in the mud overnight at the Casino saleyards, before it was noticed around 9am the following morning.

The council said it was hard to get close to him because the bog area was quite large before the rescue team came up with a plan to use an excavator to gently dig him out.

Kangaroo rescued from mud hole: Young kangaroo gets rescued by RVC

The rescue team of David Timms, Todd Westgate, Max Sudiro, Paul Cowles, Eddie Brown, Phil Gwynne and Jim Hammond came up with the plan to use an excavator, which was used with great care in the procedure.

Following a wash down and rest, the young roo was soon on his way.