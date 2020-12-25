Menu
Crime

WATCH THE VIDEO: Drunk drivers snared in Christmas crackdown

by PATRICK BILLINGS
25th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Dozens of drink-drivers have been busted across Queensland as police launch a Christmas crackdown on motorists putting others at risk on our roads.

Since midnight on December 23, 80 drink drivers and 29 drug drivers were detected throughout the state.

The highest reading so far was a 49-year-old man who allegedly returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.230 per cent, more than four times the legal limit in a residential area in Nambour on Wednesday.

Queensland Police launch a Christmas crackdown on drink drivers. (QLD Police)

More than 5,500 random breath tests have been conducted in the last two days.

Police are continuing traffic operations over the festive period and are urging people drinking during
Christmas celebrations not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Police released footage of the shocking behaviour to drive home the safety message.

Originally published as Video: Drunk drivers snared in Christmas crackdown

