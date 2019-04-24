Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Misjudging the entry, two people found themselves in a pickle in the underground parking of Grand Central earlier this month.
Misjudging the entry, two people found themselves in a pickle in the underground parking of Grand Central earlier this month.
Offbeat

VIDEO: Driver collects ticket machine instead of a ticket

Alexia Austin
by
24th Apr 2019 9:34 AM

EVERYONE has had a moment where, misjudging the drive-in, they have found themselves too close or too far away from a parking ticket dispenser.

However, when this unlucky duo entered the Grand Central car park at the start of the month, they managed to collect the ticket machine instead of the ticket.

Unfortunately for them, the incident was captured on the dash cam of the vehicle behind and posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia - the video receiving more than 170,000 views in four days. 

"I hate leaning out to grab the ticket but this is a bit much," the post read.

Many in the comments were quick to point out the irony of an advert displayed to the left of the entrance, which read You Can't Unsee This. 

It appears the driver was left unscathed, although the same can't be said for the ticket dispenser.

More Stories

dashcam editors picks grand central parking
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

    Politics THE May 18 federal election will see the incumbent Nationals MP Kevin Hogan defending his seat for the third time.

    Car collides with truck, hits tree in highway crash

    Car collides with truck, hits tree in highway crash

    Breaking Police are investigating the cause of the incident

    Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

    premium_icon Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

    Whats On Full list of events to honour our servicemen and women

    Work began on beach venue without council approval

    premium_icon Work began on beach venue without council approval

    Council News Council to discuss fate of a North Coast venue