Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car has close shave on Warrego
Offbeat

VIDEO: Driver in close shave with truck on the Warrego

Alexia Austin
by
12th Oct 2018 10:20 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has had a close brush with death, after a truck he was overtaking failed to spot him.

Mark Hills was on the Warrego Hwy travelling from Toowoomba to Brisbane on Tuesday when he decided to overtake two trucks driving in the slow lane.

Halfway through overtaking, the first truck started to cut into his lane.

Car has close call with truck on Warrego Hwy.
Car has close call with truck on Warrego Hwy. Contributed

"There was this truck ahead of him in his lane that was going very slow, and he changed lanes to pass it, almost hitting me," Mr Hills said of the incident.

"It was a bit scary, which is why I slammed on the brakes. I was just hoping that I wouldn't get rear ended in the process."

Mr Hills said the truck driver was oblivious to his presence. 

"I slowed down after that, and I don't remember seeing him again," he said.

Related Items

accident car close call dashcam footage editors picks truck warrego
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man, pregnant woman charged after dramatic police chase

    Man, pregnant woman charged after dramatic police chase

    Crime THE man, who had a pregnant woman and two children in the car with him, allegedly rammed a police vehicle and threatened to kill officers.

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
    Person trapped after car slips off road

    Person trapped after car slips off road

    News Paramedics and police have been called to the crash

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:06 AM
    Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    premium_icon Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    Business Local business under fire for alleged scams

    PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

    News Investigation under way into truck crash

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:13 AM

    Local Partners