Alexander ‘Junior’ McBrine celebrates his remarkable catch.
Cricket

Cricketer drops sitter then takes unreal catch next ball

by Jon Anderson
3rd May 2020 10:04 AM
Alexander "Junior" McBrine is still trying to work out what all the fuss is about, given his best cricket was played 30 odd years ago when he was an Irish international all-rounder.

McBrine played 35 times for his country as a right-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner, his twin brother James and son Andy also played for Ireland.

Now, well past his peak, "Junior" has become a global sensation due to a match that was played four years ago, but one that perfectly highlighted what a funny game cricket can be.

Fielding in first slip for Donemana to the bowling of Imran Butt, "Junior" put down an absolute sitter when Coleraine batsman Scott Campbell edged. The very next ball Campbell edged Butt again, this time resulting in a blinder as "Junior" dived low to his right.

 

 

"The reaction has taken me by surprise and I wouldn't say it was one of my best catches. I knew the video existed and I saw it a couple of days after that game, which we ended up winning comfortably," McBrine, 56, said.

"But it's nice for people to have something to look at for the moment. I must say thanks to Piers Morgan."

Morgan recently retweeted the catch and it was shown on the Good Morning program in England.

alexander mcbrine cricket ireland cricket

