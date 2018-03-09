CAR FIRE: '...the fire had spread to the tall, dry grass'

A screen shot of the video showing a car on fire at the Ballina skate park.

UPDATE 11:36am The reader who sent the video of the car fire last night has said he was driving past the Ballina Police station and heading toward East Ballina when he saw a police car stop a cyclist near the scene of the car fire.

The man who asked to remain anonymous said the police stopped the cyclist across from the waterslide.

"I assumed they did not have helmet on or something similar," he said.

"But rounding the long bend along the spot and approaching the skate park I realised they were most likely suspicious and stopping anyone leaving the area."

The man said he pulled into the carpark to see if any assistance was needed.

"I was not sure if it was a building or a makeshift bonfire and saw that a car had been set alight and the fire had spread somewhat to the tall, dry grass around the inner carpark area closest to the skate park structure.," he said.

"The high winds had the smoke rushing directly over the beginning of the Missingham Bridge, so the approach from the park side was clear, but the few cars crossing the bridge at that time of night copped a blast of smoke."

He said the police car had arrived just after he did.

"They seemed to have the scene under control, there didn't appear to be a lot to do so I took a quick video as it's not something you see every day and left," he said.

"After I pulled out and crossed the bridge the fire engines were starting to arrive."

The reader said several months ago he spoke with a police officer who mentioned some car thefts had ended in arson in the Ballina and Alstonville areas.

"After I made some kind of crack about kids playing Grand Theft Auto in our sleepy area, they told me to keep my car garaged which took the smile off my face," he said.

"Seeing it in action last night I feel for whoever has to go through the insurance process to get back their wheels."

UPDATE 8:27am Ballina Fire & Rescue attended the vehicle fire at Missingham Park late on Thursday night where a white Camry was totally destroyed.

Ballina Fire & Rescue Captain Dennis Henry said two appliances were despatched from the Ballina fire station around 10pm last night.

"We had a pumper and tanker attend the scene with a crew of eight," he said.

"The crew used water and foam to extinguish the fire and breathing apparatus was also employed."

UPDATE 8:07am Police are calling for witnesses to a white Camry which was set on fire at Missingham Park, Ballina at 9.52pm on Thursday.

Ballina police are investigating the incident and request any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information can contact Ballina police on 02 6681 8699 with police reference number E66831612.

THE Northern Star received a video over night from a reader showing a car torched at the Ballina skate park.

Police will be contacted and more details to come.