VIDEO: Ballina home destroyed by fire overnight

A HOUSE was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived at the scene of a blaze on Kalinga St, West Ballina last night.

Flames could be seen going metres into the air as a number of crews from Ballina and Alstonville battled the fire.

Unfortunately the house could not be saved.

Out west tonight 🔥 A post shared by BALNA translate: Ballina (@balna.nsw) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:38am PDT

It is not known whether anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

On the Ballina Crime Reports Facebook page, people warned others to stay away from the area so emergency services could do their work safely.

Rick Beddoes wrote: "That house appears to be completely engulfed from what I could see. If possible please avoid Kalinga St from the Co-op to the funeral home."

Cheryl Cockfield posted: "I hope another house didn't go and no one has been injured. Just seems to be bought under control."

Shanti Love said there had been a lot of sirens: "Hope everyone is safe."