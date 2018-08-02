Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VIDEO: Ballina home destroyed by fire overnight

2nd Aug 2018 6:15 AM

A HOUSE was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived at the scene of a blaze on Kalinga St, West Ballina last night.

Flames could be seen going metres into the air as a number of crews from Ballina and Alstonville battled the fire.

Unfortunately the house could not be saved.

Out west tonight 🔥

A post shared by BALNA translate: Ballina (@balna.nsw) on

It is not known whether anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

On the Ballina Crime Reports Facebook page, people warned others to stay away from the area so emergency services could do their work safely.

Rick Beddoes wrote: "That house appears to be completely engulfed from what I could see. If possible please avoid Kalinga St from the Co-op to the funeral home."

Cheryl Cockfield posted: "I hope another house didn't go and no one has been injured. Just seems to be bought under control."

Shanti Love said there had been a lot of sirens: "Hope everyone is safe."

ballina firefighers house fire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Horror motorbike crash sparked teen's downward spiral

    premium_icon Horror motorbike crash sparked teen's downward spiral

    News HE WAS so anxious he couldn't go to a supermarket. He was taking drugs, got expelled from school, lost his job and licence. But now he's turned his life around.

    The rise and fall of Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Kimberley Kampers

    Business Ballina business 'never quite recovered' from a cash crunch.

    The key to snapping up an affordable, family-friendly home

    premium_icon The key to snapping up an affordable, family-friendly home

    Property The property market in the Lismore region is highly competitive

    5 most popular hairdressers on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 5 most popular hairdressers on the Northern Rivers

    Business Whether it's a trim or a style and colour, we love our hairdressers

    Local Partners