A pair of Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Joint Strike Fighters over NSW.
News

VIDEO: 'Supersonic, stealth fighter' over Evans Head

Javier Encalada
26th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
THE Royal Australian Air Force has shared incredible footage of one of their F-35A Lightnings flying over the Evans Head Air Weapons Range.

In a social media post, the Air Force explained the bomb it dropped was inert.

"But it's the first time since the retirement of the F-111 that precision weapons have been employed at Evans Head Air Weapons Range," they said.

According to the Air Force's website, the F-35A Lightning II is the Australian Defence Force's first fifth-generation air combat capability.

"It is a highly advanced multi-role, supersonic, stealth fighter which will meet Australia's requirements to defeat current and emerging threats," the website explained.

The F-35A's advanced sensors and data fusion allows it to gather more information and share it with other Air Force aircraft, Navy ships and Army units quicker than ever before.

"In addition, to greatly enhanced situational awareness, the F-35A provides its pilots with significantly higher levels of lethality and survivability in combat."

Australia has committed to 72 F-35A aircraft for three operational squadrons at RAAF Base Williamtown and RAAF Base Tindal, and a training squadron at RAAF Base Williamtown.

The first F-35A aircraft was accepted into Australian service in 2018, with the first arriving in country in December that year.

The first F-35A squadron, No. 3 Squadron, will be operational in 2021.

All 72 aircraft are expected to be fully operational by 2023.

See the footage here:

 

BOMBS AWAY! Check out this footage of one of our F-35A Lightnings over Evans Head Air Weapons Range. The bomb it...

Posted by Royal Australian Air Force on Sunday, 23 August 2020
evans head evans head air weapons range f-35 lightning northern rivers aviation royal australian air force
