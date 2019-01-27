Toivonen savours Big Blue worldie

Star Melbourne Victory striker Ola Toivonen has scored some special goals in his decorated European career, but he admitted there were few set pieces that resembled his Australia Day zinger.

The former PSV Eindhoven and Sweden World Cup star stood over the ball from 25 yards, and comfortably cleared Sydney FC's jumping wall, before a wickedly dipping to struck the inside of the upright and into the net, leaving Sydney FC keeper Andrew Redmayne no chance.

Toivonen revealed that Saturday's 2-1 win - his fifth straight start in 22 days - was a physical test, but overcoming the tough January schedule left him confident off hitting his stride come March, when Victory juggles A-League and Asian Champions League commitments.

But Toivonen, who is not one to overstate things, admitted the world-class strike was among the best of his 140-plus career goals during a physical contest against the Sky Blues.

"Not so many. There's been a few (free-kicks), but not so many (like that).

"It's a good goal, good position. It's good.

"Yeah for sure (he is getting more physical attention), but that's not normal. I'm used to it."

Toivonen played a crucial role in the second goal, which Kevin Muscat labelled after the game "as good as anywhere you'll see in the world this weekend".

A special goal on the biggest stage. (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis)

While not getting as animated as his coach, Toivonen praised teammates Raul Baena and James Troisi's role in the crucial second goal and declared it a crucial win which lifted Victory above Sydney FC in second with 11 games left.

"It was a (long) ball and I tried to get the defender off me and I managed to get him off and take it down and then it was good work from Raul and Jimmy,'' he said.

"It's always important to win especially here at home and grab the points when the (opponent) is in front of you.

"We learnt our lessons from the other games like Melbourne City and we know exactly the game plan the last 5-10 minutes with what we need to do to grab the points."

Victory have cleverly managed Toivonen, withdrawing him with 14 minutes left as they have done in the last games - between the 73rd and 80th minutes after he started five straight games soon after returning from injury.

"It was good (to get through another game). I felt a little bit (off), like you can hear with my cold,'' Toivonen said.

"We were little bit low on bodies in this period of time and now looks like Keisuke (Honda) and Georg (Niedermeier) are close to joining the group as well. So we'll get the bodies back and keep going."

