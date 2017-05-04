Victory for primary school

AFTER a sustained campaign the Coorabell Public School community has managed, with the support of Member for Ballina and Greens spokesperson for education, Tamara Smith, to put a hold on a Department of Education directive to drastically shrink its roll.

The directive if carried out would have seen the school shrink by up to 65% with no 2017 out-of-zone enrolments accepted, including siblings of students already at the school.

Ms Smith congratulated the School's P&C Association, students, teachers and parents for their, "incredible organisation and pro-activity on the issues facing the over the past 18 months.”

Ms Smith made representations to the Department of Education helped in gaining transitional arrangements and a two year reprieve.

A spokesperson from Coorabell P&C said: "The past 18 months have been really hard - students, families and teachers have been negatively affected by the unexpected requirement that we reduce the number of enrolled students.”