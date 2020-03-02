Victory for Pezzutti in 30-lap race

LISMORE SPEEDWAY: Mark Connolly (#84) and Marley Weller turn on the action. . Photo: Tony Powell.

ANDREW Pezzutti headed a depleted field to the chequered flag when he took out the 30-lap V8 Dirt Modified feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Tony Dunn was second and Phil McNamara third as the only drivers on the same lap at the race’s completion with only two other finishers, Mark Connolly and Ray Eggins in fourth and fifth respectively.

Eggins drove a restricted class engine “Sportsman” car in the event.

Mitch Randall, who took out the Dash to earn his upfront starting position, led away and established a comfortable lead after an initial battle with Chris Polsen.

With five laps completed, Marley Weller had a yellow light and pulled to the infield with a ruptured fuel line leak.

Randall was later involved in a stoppage after a front suspension component broke, giving the lead to Polsen.

Pezzutti was in contention when the race resumed and made an inside pass on Polsen before the latter withdrew with a flat tyre after 12 laps.

Polsen drove the fastest lap time of the event, billed as “The Scramble”, at 13.639 seconds for a recorded speed of 105.58km/h.

Pezzutti’s quickest lap after he took the lead was 13.786 seconds (104.454km/h) and once in front, he held command.

Heat wins went to Randall, Brent Hall, Polsen and Pezzutti.

The Junior Sedan category again centred on the points battle between Brock Youngberry and Ryley Smith.

The pair are locked in a tussle for honours in the season-long Lismore Track Championship and Youngberry beat Smith, while Josh Weir was third.

Other feature race winners were: Matt Gordon (Legend Cars), Lindsay Clapham (Production Sedans), Nathan Deuchar (Nationals 4s) and Brock Armstrong (Street Stocks).

Interesting statistic to come out of the meeting was the overall points recorded by drivers from the V8 Dirt Modified events. Pezzutti, Randall and Polsen all finished level on 97 points which does not change the standings as Randall and Pezzutti head the V8 Dirt 2019-2020 season Track Championship ladder.

Next meeting at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway will be Saturday night, March 14 highlighted with the running of the RSA Australian Junior Sedan Championship and the Production Sedan East Coast Grand National.