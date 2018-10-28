Teammates rally around young gun Pucovski

YOUNG batting star Will Pucovski was at the MCG with his Victorian teammates on Saturday and coach Andrew McDonald says everyone will play a part in helping him through his mental health battle.

Pucovski, 20, is taking indefinite leave from competition after revelations of his issues, which came just days after he made a stunning 243 for the Vics against WA.

McDonald said the prominence of sportsmen dealing with mental health issues had ensured everyone involved was well versed in how to handle the situation.

He said Pucovski would spend as much time in and around the playing group as he wanted and they would continue to work through his issues together.

"He was in at the game (Saturday) and will be as he recovers. We'll be there to support that journey," McDonald said.

"It's an indefinite absence from the game and we'll rely on the experts giving us information when he will return and what it looks like for him. Everyone will be working together to get the best outcomes for him as an individual.

"It's not that uncommon these days. I have experienced a few various issues in my time coaching, not within Australia.

"You are guided by the experts and it's about the individual and getting them to the best health as soon as possible."

Will Pucovski is a star of the future.

Victorian captain Peter Handscomb said the players would throw their arms around their young teammate and give him all the support he needs.

"He's got a lot of support around him and the boys will get around him and help him as much as possible," he said.

"For him, it's just about getting what he needs and moving forward. We are all behind him."

