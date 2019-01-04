Victorian police still baffled by two urns from Mackay

Victorian Police Leading Senior Constable Paula Fowler is one of several officers trying to get to the bottom of the strange situation.

VICTORIAN police are still baffled by the unexpected appearance of the cremated remains of two former Mackay residents in a small town in the Latrobe Valley.

On Christmas Eve, police were shocked when two residents found the urns on a public street in the town of Morwell, 149km east of Melbourne.

Investigations by Latrobe police revealed the two urns belonged to a Mr and Mrs Stone, who were long-term residents of Mackay. This discovery launched a national hunt for the relatives of the deceased couple.

Latrobe Proactive Policing Unit Senior Constable Kelly Hicks said the case was "bizarre" and police had no idea how the couple's remains ended up nearly 2500km away from their home in Mackay.

Constable Hicks said the Morwell station wanted nothing more than to return the urns to the Stone family.

After more than a week of public appeals trying to reunite the Stones' ashes with their family, Morwell police still hadn't been contacted by relatives.

Constable Hicks said there has been considerable online interest in the urns, both in Morwell and Mackay. She said a local Morwell Stone family had been inundated with messages on Facebook, despite having no relation to the urns.

"The community, as much as we are here at the Morwell Police Station, are shocked to learn that someone may have lost their loved ones."

Constable Hicks said police were unable to release more information about the Stones', including their names, ages and when they died, as this would be used by police as part of the identification of the rightful relatives.

If the relatives are not located, Constable Kelly said the Mackay crematorium identified on the urns had volunteered to look after them.