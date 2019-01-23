Menu
Cops seized 1000 ecstasy pills from the 26-year-old’s car.
Crime

Dealer asks cops ‘Want the good stuff?’

by Natalie Wolfe
23rd Jan 2019 3:30 PM

IN WHAT can only be described as fate, two police officers have inadvertently stumbled upon an alleged drug dealer sitting in his car with 1000 ecstasy tablets.

Victoria Police were called to the Melbourne suburb of Southbank early this morning to reports a car had been broken into around 1.30am.

Officers headed to Power St and spoke to the victim and to assess the damage on the car.

The victim told the officers, in full police uniform, they believed the offender might've touched or damaged a nearby car.

Pointing down the road, police followed the victim's tip but accidentally followed it to the wrong car - a decision that wouldn't end in a carjacking arrest but a drug dealing one.

Inside the car, officers found a man sitting in the driver's seat who allegedly rolled down the window and asked the cops if they were there to buy drugs and "if they wanted the good stuff".

"Strangely enough this resulted in officers searching the vehicle and locating 1000 tablets of what is believed to be ecstasy as well as speed, ice and $5800," Victoria Police said.

 

Pills believed to be ecstasy, thousands of dollars in cash and drugs believed to be ice and speed were located in the man’s car.
The 26-year-old Melton man was arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.

"Fate has conspired to deliver an alleged drug dealer into the hands of police," the police statement said.

Police said he is expected to be charged with traffic and possess proceeds of crime.

