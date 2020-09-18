Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as pressure mounts on the premier to ease restrictions in Melbourne quicker.
Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as pressure mounts on the premier to ease restrictions in Melbourne quicker.
Politics

Victoria records 45 new virus cases and four deaths

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Sep 2020 9:55 AM

Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday, according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 28 cases on Thursday, with the average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne dropping to 44.4, meaning the city is on track to a scheduled easing of restrictions.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The daily average in regional Victoria on Thursday was 2.9.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Friday.

Originally published as Victoria records 45 new virus cases

coronavirus health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bishop ‘last to know’ about cathedral blaze

        Premium Content Bishop ‘last to know’ about cathedral blaze

        News “I CAN’T understand why you want to set fire to the most significant building in Lismore”.

        • 18th Sep 2020 9:05 AM
        PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save Lismore cathedral

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save Lismore cathedral

        News The blaze has spread and firefighters are still on scene

        • 18th Sep 2020 8:51 AM
        BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        Premium Content BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        News Three villages are no longer on the Pacific Highway

        Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Premium Content Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Opinion It's been 16 years since the last commuter train left the station