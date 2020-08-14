Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths

14th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday. 

 

This is 94 more cases since yesterday, but the seven-day daily average shows case numbers are still trending downwards.

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks victoria

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        Premium Content 4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in Ballina.

        'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

        Premium Content 'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

        News Aubusson was due to equal the Roosters' club record of 302 games

        Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        Premium Content Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        News Boy reportedly “scared” and “shaking” because of speeding cars

        When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        Premium Content When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        News After many months of work on the $11m project, which includes a new overtaking...