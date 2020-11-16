Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Testing blitz opens to asymptomatic Melbourne residents
News

Victoria records 17th zero virus day

by Jack Paynter
16th Nov 2020 9:28 AM

Victoria has recorded its 17th straight day of zero new coronavirus cases and no deaths.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed zero new infections and no deaths on Monday morning.

The number of active cases remains steady at three, while there are no infections from an unknown source.

A total of 6695 tests results were received in the past 24 hours, which has fallen steadily from the 20,819 people tested on Thursday.

The last positive cases of coronavirus in Victoria were on October 30 when four infections were recorded.

Victoria hasn't recorded 17 or more consecutive days of zero new COVID-19 cases since between February 1 and 21.

Victoria has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases and 819 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 19,523 people having recovered as of Monday.

Two Victorians are in hospital with coronavirus.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 17th zero virus day

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOMBSHELL: Second inquest into Strobel death ordered

        Premium Content BOMBSHELL: Second inquest into Strobel death ordered

        News THE second Coronial Inquiry will be held 14 years after the first found there was not enough evidence to charge anyone.

        What 10 witnesses have said so far in cop’s assault hearing

        Premium Content What 10 witnesses have said so far in cop’s assault hearing

        Crime Police officer accused of the baton assault of a teenager

        RECALLED: Do you still have these products in your cupboard?

        Premium Content RECALLED: Do you still have these products in your cupboard?

        News THESE seven products were recalled by the ACCC in the past few weeks.

        13 stories that made headlines this week

        Premium Content 13 stories that made headlines this week

        Community Read these stories, and more, for just $1