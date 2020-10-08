Menu
Victoria records 11 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Oct 2020 8:57 AM

 

Melbourne's crucial 14-day virus average remains in single digits despite a slight spike in cases after the state recorded 11 on Thursday.

The Department of Health also confirmed there were no new deaths, keeping the state's death toll at 809.

Melbourne's 14-day average now standing at 9.7 strengthens calls to reopen the city by October 19, with health authorities imploring that figure must be around five for the Government to consider easing restrictions.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average is 0.4.

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

