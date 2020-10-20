Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Victoria records one new virus case

by Jack Paynter
20th Oct 2020 10:31 AM

 

Victoria has recorded just one new coronavirus case and no deaths overnight as the all important 14-day average continues to fall.

It's the state's lowest daily increase in 133 days since zero new cases were reported on June 9.

A second case has a Victorian address but is quarantining interstate after returning from overseas.

Melbourne is now entering its second day of more freedom after several harsh lockdown measures were eased on Sunday night under the third step on the government's recovery plan.

Thousands of golfers hit the course on Monday and fishers also descended on waterways after the ban on outdoor non-contact sport was lifted.

The 5km travel limit has also been relaxed to 25km, while the two-hour time restriction on exercising and socialising has been removed.

Melburnians are now able to gather outside in groups of up to 10 from two households.

The city's 14-day rolling average has fallen from 7.2 to 6.4 on Tuesday.

There are now 13 mystery cases in Melbourne - a decrease of two since Monday - and zero in regional Victoria.

 

 

Regional Victoria has a daily case average of just 0.4.

It comes after four infections and one death was recorded on Monday.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 20,320, with the death toll remaining at 817 and 136 active cases as of Monday.

More detail on Tuesday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 1 new virus case

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘MENACING’: Surf champ’s stalker in new 'chilling' incident

        Premium Content ‘MENACING’: Surf champ’s stalker in new 'chilling' incident

        Crime Stephanie Gilmore’s stalker has been sentenced after turning up at a surfing event.

        Man was driving furiously when he hit pedestrian, court told

        Premium Content Man was driving furiously when he hit pedestrian, court told

        Crime The driver is yet to lodge formal pleas to other charges

        Drastic changes on the cards for residential development

        Premium Content Drastic changes on the cards for residential development

        News The number of proposed lots has changed “substantially”

        Beach with no sand: Why Byron’s Main Beach is naked

        Premium Content Beach with no sand: Why Byron’s Main Beach is naked

        News Swimmers asked to find safer locations to enjoy the sea