Victoria hit by third deadliest day

27th Aug 2020 8:44 AM


Victoria has marked its second deadliest day since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic with 24 new fatalities overnight.
Victoria has recorded another huge spike in COVID-19 deaths, with 23 more fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours. 

This makes it the state's third deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Health authorities also announced 113 new virus cases, which is a noticeable decrease on yesterday's 149 infections.

It comes after the state recorded its second deadliest day of the pandemic, with 24 fatalities confirmed on Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has copped major criticism for his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, with the state's top doctors likening it to witnessing a "slow car crash".

coronavirus covid-19

