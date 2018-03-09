Abuse decision means victims 'can live with some dignity'

Robbie Gambley has welcomed the State Government's decision to opt-in to the National Redress Scheme.

Robbie Gambley has welcomed the State Government's decision to opt-in to the National Redress Scheme. Marc Stapelberg

CASINO man Robbie Gambley has welcomed a move for the New South Wales and Victorian governments to opt in to the Commonwealth Redress Scheme for survivors of institutional child sexual abuse.

Mr Gambley, who was assaulted by his science teacher in Bonalbo as a child, said he had felt "disheartened" earlier this week, but hoped the decision would mark a fresh chapter for him, and other victims.

After long calling for the State Government to back the Royal Commission's recommendation for redress, he cried upon hearing the announcement yesterday.

Victims of abuse under the care of state bodies will be able to access redress payments from July this year.

"It means people who have suffered for so long can live with some dignity," he said.

"I was so disheartened earlier this week, but I kept saying to myself 'we will win'."

Mr Gambley said he would like to see other states and non-government institutions follow suit, as plans for a healing ceremony in Canberra progress.

"When the Prime Minister phoned me (last month) he said they are going to do something," he said.

The state's support for the scheme - which comes one year later than recommended by the Royal Commission - and the ceremony might also help to prevent future incidents and make victims more keen to speak out.

Abuse victims will be eligible for up to $150,000 in compensation through the scheme.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement the process should be "a time of acknowledgement, a time of compassion, a time of love, a time of redress and reconciliation".